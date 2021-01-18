Left Menu
Medall to add more labs, collection centres

PTI | Coimbato | Updated: 18-01-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 17:07 IST
Medall, a chain of medicaldiagnostic service centres, has plans to open 15 more labs and200 collection centres in the coming 12 months, a top officialsaid Monday.

The Chennai-based Medall at present has 80 diagnosticcentres and 100 collection centres across South India and theywill touch 115 and 300 respectively by the turn of the year,its CEO Arjun Ananth told reporters.

Stating that Medall is pioneering preventivehealthcare in India with affordable and accessible world-classdiagnostic services to the underserved, he said lifestylediseases such as diabetes, liver and kidney-related healthissues, cholesterol related illnesses, heart diseases orcancer have exponentially increased.

Considering this, Medall is concentrating to increaseits presence in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, which suffer from alack of reliable class-leading diagnostic services that wereaffordable or easily accesible, Arjun Ananth added.

It has set up radiology and pathology labs in Tier 2and Tier 3 cities and towns in India and has firmlyestablished itself as premier integrated diagnostics chain,having served over 9 million customers performing more than 25million tests, Arjun said.

SASH (Stay Aware, Stay Healthy), is its healthinitiative which encourages people to get proactive abouttheir well being, the recent being a package for pregnantwomen, he said.

Stating that Medall has an PPP collaboration withJharkhand, Ananth said that it is ready to serve other Statesif the respective governments approached for suchcollaborations.PTI NVM SSPTI PTI

