Russia expels two Dutch diplomats in tit-for-tat move

Russia expels two Dutch diplomats in tit-for-tat moveReuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-01-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 17:17 IST
Russia's foreign ministry on Monday expelled two Dutch diplomats in a tit-for-tat move after the expulsion of two Russian diplomats from The Hague in December for espionage.
The two Russians were accused of spying on the Dutch high-tech sector. Russia's embassy in The Hague at the time said the Netherlands had presented no evidence of unlawful acts by the Russian diplomats.
Russia's foreign ministry said on Monday the decision was based on the principle of reciprocity and that the two diplomats had two weeks to leave Russia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Russia reports 24,150 new coronavirus cases, 504 deaths
Russia now probing case of helicopter downed by Azerbaijan as murder -Interfax
Russia considers COVID-19 vaccination certificates for cross-border travels
India's S-400 deal with Russia may trigger US sanctions: Congressional report
Russia reports 23,351 new coronavirus cases, 482 deaths