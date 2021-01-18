Left Menu
Development News Edition

Opengear Adds Resources to Support Channel and Strengthens Footprint in India

Opengear Solutions Help IT Organizations Keep Networks Running, with Secure Remote Access to Critical DevicesNew Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India Opengear, a Digi International NASDAQ DGII company and a leading provider of solutions that deliver secure, resilient network access and automation to critical IT infrastructure, today announced it is adding sales, marketing, and technical resources for channel partners in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 17:26 IST
Opengear Adds Resources to Support Channel and Strengthens Footprint in India
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Opengear Solutions Help IT Organizations Keep Networks Running, with Secure Remote Access to Critical DevicesNew Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India Opengear, a Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) company and a leading provider of solutions that deliver secure, resilient network access and automation to critical IT infrastructure, today announced it is adding sales, marketing, and technical resources for channel partners in India. The company also announced strategic expansion plans to enhance its foothold in the country.

Founded in 2004, Opengear delivers critical IT infrastructure, including failover-to-cellular and Out-of-Band management solutions, to organizations of all sizes. Its provisioning, orchestration and remote management of network devices through innovative software and appliances enables technical staff to manage data centers and remote network locations.

Opengear solutions focus on network management for data centers and remote sites, regardless of geographical location. In India, Opengear has provided services to several multinational firms in IT and pharmaceutical industries. To continue that momentum, the company will support the channel with a range of sales, marketing, and technical resources to accelerate successful sales cycles.

With growing opportunities in India, Opengear is reinforcing its commitment to the subcontinent through a strategic multi-year expansion. The company has already forged alliances with premium organizations and has joined forces with Ingram Micro India to extend its distribution across India. This will enable Opengear to leverage Ingram Micro's robust Indian channel base and broaden the reach of its solutions.

"India represents one of the fastest-growing opportunities for Opengear in the region," said Brendan Walsh, Opengear's Director of sales for the Asia-Pacific region. "We plan to continue investing in and expand our presence to support customers even more. Our integrated solutions allow enterprises to remotely and securely access distributed IT infrastructures. As the IoT increasingly moves data processing closer to the network edge, Opengear solutions allow companies to efficiently and cost-effectively provision new equipment at any compute location. We're incorporating embedded cellular, open APIs, and network operations workflows, so customers can maximize network availability. We believe our significant investments in R&D, along with strong alliances in the sales channel, will help us continue to grow at a market-leading pace."About OpengearOpengear, a Digi International company, delivers secure, resilient access and automation to critical IT infrastructure, even when the network is down. Provisioning, orchestration and remote management of network devices, through innovative software and appliances, enables technical staff to manage their data centers and remote network locations reliably and efficiently. Opengear's solutions are trusted by global organizations across financial, digital communications, retail and manufacturing industries. The company is headquartered in New Jersey, with engineering centers in Brisbane, Australia and Sandy, Utah. Digi International acquired Opengear in December 2019, bringing together two organizations with a deep commitment to providing the best products, software and services that meet the demands of mission-critical networks. Both companies will continue to build and support strong customer relationships. For more information, please visit www.opengear.com.

PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday.510 p.m.Chinas economy grows by 2.3 per cent in 2020, bucking global COVID-19 slowdown trend.425 p.m.Uttar Pradesh records four COVID-19 f...

Tension in south Kolkata after stones hurled at BJP activists during roadshow

Tension prevailed in south Kolkata on Monday evening after unidentified miscreants,carrying TMC flags, hurled bricks and stones at BJP activistswhen they were conducting a mega roadshow near RashbehariAvenue and Charu Market area.The roadsh...

EXCLUSIVE-India's budget seen raising import duties by 5%-10% on dozens of items-sources

India is considering hiking import duties by 5-10 on more than 50 items including smartphones, electronic components and appliances in the upcoming budget, three government sources privy to the discussions told Reuters on Monday.The move to...

Ensure scientific management of e-waste, environmental crimes as serious as assault: NGT to CPCB

The National Green Tribunal directed the CPCB on Monday to ensure scientific management of e-waste saying environmental crimes are as serious as cases of assaults and there was governance deficit on the issue.A bench headed by NGT Chairpers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021