Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hero Motors acquires stake in British EV transmission specialist Hewland Engineering

Automotive component manufacturer Hero Motors Company (HMC) on Monday announced securing a strategic stake in United Kingdom's transmission design technology leader Hewland Engineering Ltd.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 17:42 IST
Hero Motors acquires stake in British EV transmission specialist Hewland Engineering
The investment represents inflection point for HMC in transmission product segment. Image Credit: ANI

Automotive component manufacturer Hero Motors Company (HMC) on Monday announced securing a strategic stake in United Kingdom's transmission design technology leader Hewland Engineering Ltd. The acquisition will enable Hero Motors to create a competitive single source entity to design and manufacture high-quality transmission products, particularly in the emerging EV segment, to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across North America, Europe and India, it said.

The acquisition will also enable Hewland to further strengthen its product and service portfolio -- particularly in the area of transmissions for electrified passenger cars -- and pursue opportunities among global OEMs and tier one suppliers. "We are very proud to announce a strategic equity investment in Hewland which has over 60 years of rich heritage and experience at the top levels of global motorsport and OEM component supply," said Pankaj M Munjal, Chairman and Managing Director at HMC.

"This investment represents a significant strategic inflection point for us in the transmission product segment. By combining Hewland's comprehensive design and analysis capabilities with our ability to support high-volume manufacturing we are strongly positioned to offer full-stream transmission solutions to global OEMs and tier one suppliers." Munjal said HMC will continuing to invest in the United Kingdom as it is a significant hub for the company's EV and cycle-focused activities as well as for Hewland's established motorsport customer base.

This investment comes as Hero Motors continues to record strong growth in the first half of financial-year 2021, driven by major export projects and strong volume growth in its domestic market. As part of its three-year roadmap, the group plans to treble international revenues by augmenting its R&D and business development activities within the European Union.

Hewland has provided EV transmission solutions to many high profile OEM customers over the past number of years, seeing significant year-on-year growth. With its vast motorsport experience, Hewland is able to provide innovative transmission designs that are manufactured in compressed lead times supporting customer requirements for expedited development programmes to meet the surging EV demand for technology.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

India, China set to lead vaccine distribution in APAC region: Moody's Analytics

Moodys Analytics on Monday said India, along with China, would take lead in the COVID-19 vaccine distribution in the Asia-Pacific region.India launched its vaccination programme on January 16 after the drug regulator DCGI earlier this month...

Plea in HC by US firm challenging blocking of IP Address

A petition by UC-based One Signal Inc, providing services including mobile and web push notifications, challenging blockage of its IP address without giving it a hearing or reasons came up for hearing on Monday in the Delhi High Court.Justi...

Uganda: Internet servces resumed on fifth day, shutdown cost $9 million to ecnomy

Following a four-day internet shutdown in Uganda, the country has resumed internet services on Monday, observing blocked access to social media, according to a report by CNN.Resuming the internet services on the fifth day after the internet...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday.510 p.m.Chinas economy grows by 2.3 per cent in 2020, bucking global COVID-19 slowdown trend.425 p.m.Uttar Pradesh records four COVID-19 f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021