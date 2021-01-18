Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance MD Arun Alagappan quits; to assume larger role within group

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, part of the Murugappa Group, on Monday said its managing director Arun Alagappan has resigned to assume larger responsibilities within the group.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 21:54 IST
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance MD Arun Alagappan quits; to assume larger role within group

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, part of the Murugappa Group, on Monday said its managing director Arun Alagappan has resigned to assume larger responsibilities within the group. Alagappan has tendered his resignation as MD and as a director of the company as he wishes to move ahead to assume larger responsibilities within the group and the board has accordingly considered and accepted the same, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company said in a regulatory filing. He will be relieved from the services of the company effective February 14, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Disneyland Paris delays reopening to April 2 due to COVID-19

Disneyland Paris said on Monday it was postponing its reopening by almost two months, to April 1, due to the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.Due to the prevailing conditions in Europe, Disneyland Paris will not reopen on the 13th of Feb...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Vanderbilts Fuller invited to attend Biden inaugurationVanderbilt Commodores Sarah Fuller, who in November became the first woman to play in a Power 5 conference American football game, ...

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris submits her resignation from Senate

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Monday officially resigned from her Senate seat, ending her four-year innings in the upper chamber of the United States Congress. Her resignation from the Senate came two days before the 56-year-old wou...

Modi named Somnath Temple trust chairman; 2nd PM to hold post

Prime Minister Narendra Modiwas on Monday appointed the new chairman of the trust whichmanages the world famous Somnath Temple at Prabhas Patan townin Gujarats Gir-Somnath district, becoming the second PM tohold the post.Modi, one of the tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021