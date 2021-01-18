Cholamandalam Investment and Finance MD Arun Alagappan quits; to assume larger role within group

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, part of the Murugappa Group, on Monday said its managing director Arun Alagappan has resigned to assume larger responsibilities within the group. Alagappan has tendered his resignation as MD and as a director of the company as he wishes to move ahead to assume larger responsibilities within the group and the board has accordingly considered and accepted the same, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company said in a regulatory filing. He will be relieved from the services of the company effective February 14, it added.

