53,341 frontline workers in Karnataka vaccinated so far

Karnataka has vaccinated 53,341frontline health workers since the drive was launched onJanuary 16, achieving 49 per cent coverage of the targetedbeneficiaries, the health department said.

The COVID-19 Vaccination coverage report issued on Mondayshowed that in the last three days the state planned 1,324vaccination sessions, out of which 1,307 were held.

The state had set a target of 1,08,922 beneficiaries tobe vaccinated out of which 53,341 were given the shots, whichworked out to 49 per cent, it said.

The frontline health workers were selected first forthe vaccination, followed by other vulnerable groups such aselders and young people as their immunity is low.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)