Tata Motors bags 98 patents in 2020

Tata Motors said on Tuesday it has accelerated its drive for engineering excellence and innovation by filing 80 and receiving 98 patents in 2020.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-01-2021 12:54 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 12:54 IST
Tata Motors said on Tuesday it has accelerated its drive for engineering excellence and innovation by filing 80 and receiving 98 patents in 2020. These patents predominantly relate to the mega-trend of CESS (connected, electrified, sustainable and safe) automobiles and encompass an eclectic mix of improvements in automotive electronics, noise vibration and harshness, conventional and advanced powertrain systems, and crash safety under various categories of industrial designs, copyrights and notarisations.
"We have a rich history of introducing innovations that develop to become industry benchmarks," said Chief Technology Officer Rajendra Petkar. "We encourage our talented team to think afresh and challenge the status quo in our consistent pursuit of excellence. A carefully-curated, solution-oriented approach enables us to collectively ideate, innovate and collaborate to evolve new technologies, products and processes to delight customers."
Petkar said consistently developing intellectual capabilities and properties at an institutional level is key for advancing India's auto industry's role in building 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat.' "At Tata Motors, our objective is to create best in class 'Make in India' products that offer global standards design, safety, comfort and driveability," he said. (ANI)
