Inderpreet S Wadhwa, Mitesh Shah join BluSmart Mobility board

Electric ride-hailing platform BluSmart Mobility on Tuesday said Inderpreet S Wadhwa, founder and former Chairman & CEO of Azure Power and Mitesh Shah, Co-founder Inflection Point Ventures (IPV) have joined its board.

While Wadhwa joins BluSmart Board as director, Shah joins as observer, the company said in a statement.

Wadhwa is known for his sustainable energy leadership, having built India's largest renewable energy portfolio to listing Azure Power on NYSE. He is an alumnus of Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley.

Shah, on the other hand, comes with vast experience in the start-up space which led him to co-found IPV in 2018 to mentor founders across early-stage start-ups with smart capital. He served as the Chief Financial Officer at Ola Cabs and played a pivotal role in the evolution of one of the biggest mobility start-up stories of India, it added.

Commenting on the appointments, BluSmart Mobility Co-Founder and CEO Anmol Jaggi said Wadhwa and Shah have substantial experience in the sectors of energy, infrastructure, mobility and financing.

''We believe that their contributions will be invaluable to the organisation as we continue to expand our operations and accelerate India's transition to adoption of zero-emissions mobility,'' he added.

