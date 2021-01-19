Left Menu
Development News Edition

Epidemics lead world's biggest short-term risks - World Economic Forum

"The pandemic has accelerated trends that have been coming for a long time," said Carolina Klint, risk management leader, Continental Europe, at insurance broker Marsh. Medium-term worries include burst asset bubbles and debt crises, the report found, while the biggest long-term concerns were of the use of weapons of mass destruction and of state collapses.

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-01-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 15:00 IST
Epidemics lead world's biggest short-term risks - World Economic Forum

Infectious diseases and livelihood crises led the rankings of risks expected to pose a critical threat to the world in the next two years, according to a survey of more than 650 World Economic Forum (WEF) members from business, government and academia. Extreme weather events and cybersecurity failure were also key risks, WEF said in an annual risks report on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 pandemic has already had a devastating impact on many livelihoods, as global lockdowns have led to job losses and business closures. It has also exacerbated issues such as increasing inequalities over access to technology and the threat of civil unrest. "The pandemic has accelerated trends that have been coming for a long time," said Carolina Klint, risk management leader, Continental Europe, at insurance broker Marsh.

Medium-term worries include burst asset bubbles and debt crises, the report found, while the biggest long-term concerns were of the use of weapons of mass destruction and of state collapses. "As governments, businesses and societies begin to emerge from the pandemic, they must now urgently shape new economic and social systems that improve our collective resilience and capacity to respond to shocks while reducing inequality, improving health and protecting the planet," said Saadia Zahidi, managing director at the WEF.

Peter Giger, chief risk officer at Zurich Insurance, remained optimistic about rebuilding after the pandemic. "The history of the economy suggests that every major structural change has led to higher employment," he said.

The world's leaders will hold a virtual Davos Agenda event next week, instead of the traditional January event in Switzerland, and a face-to-face meeting in Singapore in May. The report was compiled together with insurance companies Zurich and Marsh & McLennan and South Korea's SK Group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Learnt a lesson from the series, never ever underestimate India: Langer

Outplayed by an inexperienced and injury-plagued India, a shocked Australia head coach Justin Langer on Tuesday said one massive lesson that he has learnt from the setback is to never ever, ever underestimate the really tough players from t...

BJP more dangerous than Maoists: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at rally in Purulia.

BJP more dangerous than Maoists West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at rally in Purulia....

Tusshar Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah team up for whodunit 'Maarrich'

Tusshar Kapoor on Tuesday announced his next film Maarrich, which will also feature veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah.Kapoor took to Instagram to share the announcement, posting two photos from the films set.In the first photo, the actor is se...

Cricket-India's Pant savours 'dream series' after Brisbane masterclass

Indias Rishabh Pant thanked the team management for keeping faith in him after his fourth-innings masterclass helped secured a memorable series-clinching victory in the final test against Australia on Tuesday. Questions persist on Pants wic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021