Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan's Dentsu to resume bidding for trade ministry projects

Critics said it was a waste of taxpayers' money and showed opaque management of public work. Dentsu, part of Dentsu Group Inc, halted new bids on METI projects in July while the ministry's review was being conducted and said it would

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 19-01-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 16:42 IST
Japan's Dentsu to resume bidding for trade ministry projects
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Dentsu Inc said on Tuesday it will resume bidding for projects under Japan's trade ministry months after the advertising giant come under public scrutiny over its involvement in running the ministry's coronavirus aid programme. The resumption comes as it revised its internal business guidelines to adhere to new standards set forward in the ministry's review, the company said.

The ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) trade ministry outsourced the $718 million project to a non-profit group co-founded by Dentsu, which in turn used various subcontractors, including Dentsu, on the job. Critics said it was a waste of taxpayers' money and showed opaque management of public work.

Dentsu, part of Dentsu Group Inc, halted new bids on METI projects in July while the ministry's review was being conducted and said it would

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

European countries struggle to make most of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses

Some European countries are drawing fewer than the approved six doses from Pfizer and BioNTechs COVID-19 vaccine vials, meaning shots are likely going to waste even as nations plead for more.Officials and healthcare professionals in France,...

Delhi records 231 fresh cases of COVID-19; death toll reaches 10,764 with 10 new fatalities: Authorities.

Delhi records 231 fresh cases of COVID-19 death toll reaches 10,764 with 10 new fatalities Authorities....

Uganda accuses U.S. envoy of subversion for trying to visit candidate

Uganda accused the U.S. ambassador on Tuesday of seeking to subvert last weeks presidential election by trying to visit the main opposition candidate at his home, which has been surrounded by security forces since the vote. Troops prevented...

Indian fishing boat sinks in Sri Lankan water after colliding with country's naval vessel

An Indian fishing boat allegedly trespassing the International Maritime Boundary Line sank in Sri Lankan waters after colliding with a Navy vessel of the island nation and a search and rescue operation was underway for the missing fishermen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021