Exports from Indore SEZ rise by 20pc in Apr-Dec

It is spread over an area of 1,100 hectares, the official said.In the current financial year, the demand for information technology services too increased and the four IT SEZs situated in Indore have registered an increase in exports.Exports from TCS SEZ stood at Rs 380.80 crore, Crystal IT Park SEZ Rs 332.52 crore, Impetus SEZ Rs 66.81 crore and Infosys SEZ at Rs 48.72 crore in April-December.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 19-01-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 17:27 IST
Exports from Indore Special Economic Zone (SEZ) rose by 20.28 per cent to Rs 8,835 crore during April-December 2020 on the back of global demand for medicines amid COVID-19 scare, according to an official.

During the same period in the last financial year, exports were worth Rs 7,345.51 crore, a senior official of the Union Commerce and Industries Ministry told PTI on Tuesday.

Of the total exports during April-December, 60 per cent was contributed by medicines. Despite COVID-19 lockdown, the pharma units in SEZ remained functional as they were categorized under the essential services category.

The official also said that at present 67 units are functional at Indore SEZ in the areas of pharma, packaging, engineering, garments manufacturing and food-processing. Among them 20 alone are from the pharma sector.

Though the SEZ is situated in Pithampur in Dhar district, it is known as Indore SEZ only. It is spread over an area of 1,100 hectares, the official said.

In the current financial year, the demand for information technology services too increased and the four IT SEZs situated in Indore have registered an increase in exports.

Exports from TCS SEZ stood at Rs 380.80 crore, Crystal IT Park SEZ Rs 332.52 crore, Impetus SEZ Rs 66.81 crore and Infosys SEZ at Rs 48.72 crore in April-December. The above exports figures are 130.44 per cent, 8.31 per cent, 159.45 per cent and 133.84 per cent respectively more than the same period in the last financial year, the official added.

