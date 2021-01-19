Wonderla Bangalore receives COV-safe certification from Bureau Veritas India

Wonderla Bangalore has securedthe COV-Safe certification from Bureau Veritas India, thecompany said here on Tuesday.

The Managing Director of Wonderla Holidays Limited, ArunChittilappilly received the certificate from Benny John,Regional General Manager South, Bureau Veritas India onJanuary 15, Wonderla said in a statement.

The company claimed that it was the first theme parkchain in the country to receive this highly covetedcertification that would further help reduce the risk of thepandemic for visitors and park employees.

After receiving the certificate Chittilapilly said, ''Wewanted to reassure our visitors of safety and hygiene followedat the theme park and, this certification is a step ahead inthat direction.'' PTI GMS APRADMINISTRATOR APRADMINISTRATOR

