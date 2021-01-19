Left Menu
KVIC and Tribal Affairs sign MoUs to purchase Khadi fabric for tribal students

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Gadkari said, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs will procure over 6 lakh meters of Khadi fabric worth Rs 14.77 crore in 2020-21, for the students in Eklavya Residential Schools being run by the ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 19:07 IST
The MoUs are aligned with Prime Minister’s call for “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” as they aim at creating local employment by strengthening the Khadi artisans and a large chunk of the tribal population across the country. Image Credit: Twitter(@ChairmanKvic)

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs signed two MoUs today for the purchase of Khadi fabric for tribal students, and on partnering of Tribal Affairs Ministry with KVIC as an implementing agency for Prime Minister Employment Generation Program (PMEGP). The MoUs were signed in the presence of Minister of MSME Shri Nitin Gadkari and Minister of Tribal Affairs Shri Arjun Munda.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Gadkari said, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs will procure over 6 lakh meters of Khadi fabric worth Rs 14.77 crore in 2020-21, for the students in Eklavya Residential Schools being run by the ministry. He said the quantum of purchase of Khadi fabric shall also increase proportionally with the increase in the number of Eklavya Schools every year.

Minister of Tribal Affairs Shri Arjun Munda said that National Scheduled Tribe Finance Development Corporation (NSTFDC), an agency of the Tribal Affairs Ministry responsible for the economic development of tribals in India, will be roped in as a partner to implement PMEGP Scheme. NSTFDC provides concessional loan schemes for funding entrepreneurial ventures of aspiring scheduled tribes in all sectors of the economy. The MoU will thus benefit the tribals by engaging them in various production activities and creating self-employment opportunities. The alliance of NSTFDC and KVIC will increase the coverage of PMEGP Scheme among the STs.

The MoUs are aligned with Prime Minister's call for "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" as they aim at creating local employment by strengthening the Khadi artisans and a large chunk of the tribal population across the country.

(With Inputs from PIB)

