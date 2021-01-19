Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi extends relaxations for compliance with rights issues

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 19:38 IST
Sebi extends relaxations for compliance with rights issues
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday extended relaxations for companies with regards to compliance with procedural norms pertaining to rights issues opening till March 31 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, this relaxation was given for rights issues opening till July 31, 2020, which was further extended till December 31, 2020.

Based on the representations received from the market participants, the validity of relaxations is further extended and shall be applicable for rights issues opening up to March 31, 2021, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

Under the relaxations, the abridged letter of offer, application form and other issues material to shareholders can be undertaken by electronic transmission as already provided under the ICDR (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) norms.

Failure to adhere to modes of dispatch through registered post or speed post or courier services due to prevailing coronavirus-related conditions will not be treated as non-compliance.

However, the issuers will have to publish the letter of offer, abridged letter of offer and application forms on the websites of the company, registrar, stock exchanges, and the lead managers to the rights issue.

Further, the issuer company, along with lead manager, needs to undertake all adequate steps to reach out to its shareholders through other means such as ordinary post, SMS, and audio-visual advertisement on television or internet.

The issue-related advertisement needs to contain additional details as regards the manner in which the shareholders who have not been served notice electronically may apply.

The advertisement should also be made available on the website of the issuer, registrar, lead managers and stock exchanges.

The issuer needs to make use of advertisements in television channels, radio and internet, among others, to disseminate information related to the application process.

Such advertisements can be in the form of crawlers or tickers as well.

Further, physical shareholders are required to provide their demat account details to issuer or registrar to the issue for credit of right entitlements (REs).

In case the physical shareholders have not been able to open a demat account or are unable to communicate their demat details to the issuer/ registrar for credit of REs within specified time, such shareholders should be allowed to submit their application.

Further, the issuer, along with lead manager and other recognised intermediary, needs to institute a mechanism for allowing physical shareholders to apply in the rights issue.

They have to take adequate steps to communicate this mechanism to such shareholders before the opening of the issue.

Such shareholder would not be eligible to renounce their rights entitlements. Besides, such physical shareholders would receive shares, in respect of their application, only in demat mode.

Under the ICDR norms, application for a rights issue has to be made only through the ASBA (Application Supported by Blocked Amount) facility.

In order to ensure that all eligible shareholders are able to apply to rights issue during such times, the issuer will along with lead manager to the issue, the registrar, and other recognised intermediaries institute an optional mechanism (non-cash mode only).

The mechanism will be for accepting the applications of the shareholders, subject to ensuring that no third-party payments will be allowed in respect of any application.

The mechanism would only be an additional option and not a replacement of the existing process. As far as possible, attempts will be made to adhere to the existing prescribed framework. The mechanism would be transparent and robust, and should have adequate checks and balances. It should aim at facilitating subscription in an efficient manner without imposing any additional costs on investors.

The issuer along with lead manager and registrar will have to satisfy themselves about the transparency, fairness and integrity of such mechanism.

Frequently asked questions, online dedicated investor helpdesk, and helpline need to be created to guide investors in gaining familiarity with the application process and resolve difficulties faced by investors on priority basis.

The issuer along with lead manager, registrar, and other recognised intermediaries will be responsible for all investor complaints.

The authentication in respect of offer documents can be done using digital signature certifications and the issuer along with lead manager can provide procedure for inspection of material documents electronically.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Pant is an exceptional talent: Smith

Star Australia batsman Steve Smith on Tuesday described Rishabh Pant as an exceptional talent after the Indian youngster powered India to a historic three-wicket win in the series-deciding fourth Test with a breathtaking unbeaten 89. India ...

Trump clemency likely for Lil Wayne, no pardons for Giuliani or Bannon -sources

U.S. President Donald Trump is likely to grant clemency to rapper Lil Wayne on Tuesday in a final wave of pardons and commutations that is not expected to include lawyer Rudy Giuliani or ex-aide Steve Bannon, sources said on Monday. Trump i...

HC lets women rights body to become party to plea against UP anti-conversion ordinance

The Allahabad High Court has allowed a Lucknow-based woman rights body to become a party to a plea challenging the Uttar Pradeshs stringent anti-conversion ordinance promulgated last year and have its say during the adjudication of the peti...

Sweden sees slowdown in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalisations

Sweden has seen a decline in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalisations in recent weeks, the Health Agency said on Tuesday, though it warned it was too early to say if it represented a lasting slowdown.Sweden, whose unorthodox pandemic strateg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021