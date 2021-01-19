German government, states agree on lockdown extension until Feb. 14

German government, states agree on lockdown extension until Feb. 14Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 19-01-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 19:54 IST
The German government of Chancellor Angela Merkel and state leaders on Tuesday agreed to extend the country's lockdown until Feb. 14 to fight the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, sources told Reuters.
They also agreed to mandate medical masks for passengers of public transport, the sources added.
