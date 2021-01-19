Left Menu
Maha: 4,351 birds found dead, 3.7k in Yavatmal, tests underway

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-01-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 20:59 IST
Maha: 4,351 birds found dead, 3.7k in Yavatmal, tests underway
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra reported deaths of4,351 poultry birds, including 3,700 from Yavatmal's Sawargad,on Tuesday, officials said.

On Monday, 1,459 birds, comprising 1,290 poultrybirds, 93 crows and 76 others like herons, sparrows andparrots, were found dead statewide, they added.

A total of 12,624 birds have died in the state sinceJanuary 8, the officials said, adding that samples were beingtested for avian influenza in National Institute of HighSecurity Animal Diseases in Bhopal and Disease InvestigationSection, Pune.

An official statement said 25,229 poultry birds withina 1 km radius of the infected poultry farms in seven districtsand 14 places have been culled to avoid spread of infection.

The carcasses are put in a gunny sack and buried in aditch lined with a layer of lime, it added.

Meanwhile, the statement said a Central team led by DrTapan Kumar Sahu, Quarantine Officer (Chennai), arrived inMaharashtra on January 17 to monitor activities undertaken inthe bird flu-affected areas.

The team visited Pen (Raigad), Nande (Pune) andBoribel (Daund, Pune) and expressed satisfaction in measurestaken to contain the bird flu outbreak, the statement said.

