Left Menu
Development News Edition

European stocks slip as lockdown worries resurface

Germany's DAX also fell 0.2% even as the ZEW economic research institute's survey showed investor sentiment in Europe's largest economy rose by more than expected in January. France's CAC 40 declined 0.3% and London's FTSE 100 slipped 0.1%.

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 22:59 IST
European stocks slip as lockdown worries resurface
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European stocks slipped on Tuesday, dragged down by retailers, travel and banking stocks, as the possible extension of Germany's coronavirus lockdown raised concerns about the damage to earnings and economic growth.

After gaining almost half a percent at the open, the pan-European STOXX 600 index inched lower as the session wore on and closed down 0.2%. Germany's DAX also fell 0.2% even as the ZEW economic research institute's survey showed investor sentiment in Europe's largest economy rose by more than expected in January.

France's CAC 40 declined 0.3% and London's FTSE 100 slipped 0.1%. European bourses started the day in optimistic mood over China's economic strength after data confirmed the world's second-largest economy was one of the few to grow over 2020.

However, the prospect of longer lockdowns kept investors on edge as German Chancellor Angela Merkel and state premiers agreed to extend a lockdown for most shops and schools until Feb. 14, sources told Reuters. Defensive sectors that tend to be less affected by economic cycles such as healthcare and utilities gained, while retail, mining and travel and leisure took the biggest hits.

Among the companies that reported quarterly results, Switzerland's Logitech fell 6.4% after hitting an all-time high earlier in the wake of raising its 2021 sales growth and profit outlook. Miner Rio Tinto slipped despite reporting a 2.4% rise in fourth-quarter iron ore shipments, helped by industrial activity in top consumer China.

As European earnings gather pace, analysts are predicting a 26.2% decline in fourth-quarter profit for companies listed on the STOXX 600, as per Refinitiv IBES data. However, the main worry for investors is that an expected 43.5% and 81.1% rebound in first and second quarter earnings could be called into question as the European economy reels from the impact of stringent COVID-19 lockdowns.

"Going in to the Q4 earnings season investors are more likely to be concerned with the outlook than historic performance given that the situation with the virus is changing so quickly," said Edward Stanford, head of European equity strategy at HSBC. "With the prospects for economic growth potentially coming under pressure, we see a little bit of downward pressure on consensus earnings for Europe for 2021."

Danone rose 2.7% after an activist investor called on the French food group's chief executive to step down after it took a stake in the company late last year. Weighing on the FTSE 100, Ladbrokes owner Entain tumbled 11.9% after U.S. casino operator MGM Resorts ditched plans to buy the British company after it rejected an $11 billion takeover approach this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank remain systemically important banks: RBI

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher ahead of Yellen speech; spotlight on earnings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Biden's nominee for intel director says China growing authoritarian at home and assertive abroad

China is expanding its authoritarian approach at home, while it is being more assertive overseas, incoming US President Joe Bidens top spy pick, Avril Haines, told lawmakers on Tuesday, as Senators expressed concerns over the rising securit...

Cut in Canadian supplies of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will have considerable effect -official

Pfizer Inc told Canada on Tuesday it will receive no coronavirus vaccines starting the week of Jan. 25, a senior official said, indicating more pain for provinces already complaining about a shortage of supplies. Pfizer has already said it ...

Married woman living with another sans divorce not entitled for protection: Allahabad HC

The Allahabad High Court has ruled that a married woman living with another person without divorcing husband will not be entitled for protection from the court.Petitioners Asha Devi and Suraj Kumar had moved the court contending that they b...

France reports 23,608 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours

France reported 23,608 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, up from 3,736 on Monday and from 19,752 last Tuesday while hospitalisations in intensive care units were also on the rise.Health ministry data also showed 656 people had died f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021