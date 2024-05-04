CMFRI Embarks on Climate Change Education Mission for Fishing Communities

In response to the harsh impact of climate change on fishing communities, the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has launched an initiative to create awareness on the issues among fisherfolk.

The awareness campaign was carried out under the National Innovation in Climate Resilient Agriculture (NICRA) project recently.

As part of the initiative, experts of the institute explained to the fishermen community in Kuzhippilly and Chellanam, two major fishing hamlets here, about the science behind the climate change, its effects on fishery and the adaptation strategies to reduce its impacts on the livelihood.

According to the scientists, increasing sea surface temperature results in migration of many economically harvestable fish stock to relatively cooler waters leading to a shift in fish distribution thus affecting the fish catch.

They also said that rising temperature is causing a decline in dissolved oxygen levels in inland water bodies.

This can lead to increased fish kills and make the aquatic species susceptible to diseases due to weakened immune systems, they added.

Awareness campaign was led by Dr.Grinson George, Principal Investigator of the project, Dr. Ratheesh Kumar R, Centre Coordinator and Dr. Reshma Gills, Co-Principal Investigator.

During the interactive session, the fishing community of both the villages flagged issues being faced by them, including lack of marketing facilities and poor catch, a CMFRI statement said.

In order to address the issue of reducing the shelf life of locally harvested fish due to increasing temperature, CMFRI distributed ice boxes to the fisherwomen in Chellanam.

A total of 37 boxes were provided for women from the fishing communities who are involved in local subsistence fishing activity in the village.

They were also provided with gillnets, cast nets, pots and seabass fish seeds during the programme, it said.

In separate meetings held in two villages, Kuzhippilly Panchayat President Nibin K S, Chellanam Panchayat President K L Joseph, former Panchayat President of Chellanam K P Prasad, Ward Members K K Krishna Kumar and Radha Krishnan were present, the statement added.

