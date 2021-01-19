Left Menu
Development News Edition

One in five UK small businesses have halted EU exports, accountants say

The accountancy firm said a particular challenge came from "rule of origin" requirements that limit the number of foreign components that can be included in goods assembled in Britain for sale elsewhere in Europe. In November, the Bank of England estimated that Britain's economy would suffer short-term damage equivalent to 1% of output or 5 billion pounds ($6.8 billion) in the first three months of 2021 due to disruption from the new border rules.

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-01-2021 23:33 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 23:33 IST
One in five UK small businesses have halted EU exports, accountants say

About a fifth of small and medium-sized British businesses that export to the European Union have temporarily halted overseas sales due to the complexity of new customs rules, a firm of accountants said on Tuesday. Since the end of a post-Brexit transition period on Dec. 31, British businesses selling goods to customers in the EU have had to fill out customs declarations and other paperwork, and there have been delays to freight services.

UHY Hacker Young said that out of just over 100 clients, more than 20% had temporarily stopped selling goods to Europe. "These extra costs and paperwork could be devastating for UK SMEs who rely on their EU customer base. EU customers will inevitably look elsewhere if it means they can avoid paying import costs," said Michelle Dale, a senior manager at UHY Hacker Young.

While British goods being sold in the EU do not face tariffs or quotas, there are extra administrative costs from form-filling and other checks - so-called 'non-tariff barriers'. The accountancy firm said a particular challenge came from "rule of origin" requirements that limit the number of foreign components that can be included in goods assembled in Britain for sale elsewhere in Europe.

In November, the Bank of England estimated that Britain's economy would suffer short-term damage equivalent to 1% of output or 5 billion pounds ($6.8 billion) in the first three months of 2021 due to disruption from the new border rules. Government budget forecasters pencilled in a 4% annual cost over the longer term, or roughly 87 billion pounds a year. ($1 = 0.7342 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank remain systemically important banks: RBI

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher ahead of Yellen speech; spotlight on earnings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Biden's nominee for intel director says China growing authoritarian at home and assertive abroad

China is expanding its authoritarian approach at home, while it is being more assertive overseas, incoming US President Joe Bidens top spy pick, Avril Haines, told lawmakers on Tuesday, as Senators expressed concerns over the rising securit...

Cut in Canadian supplies of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will have considerable effect -official

Pfizer Inc told Canada on Tuesday it will receive no coronavirus vaccines starting the week of Jan. 25, a senior official said, indicating more pain for provinces already complaining about a shortage of supplies. Pfizer has already said it ...

Married woman living with another sans divorce not entitled for protection: Allahabad HC

The Allahabad High Court has ruled that a married woman living with another person without divorcing husband will not be entitled for protection from the court.Petitioners Asha Devi and Suraj Kumar had moved the court contending that they b...

France reports 23,608 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours

France reported 23,608 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, up from 3,736 on Monday and from 19,752 last Tuesday while hospitalisations in intensive care units were also on the rise.Health ministry data also showed 656 people had died f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021