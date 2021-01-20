Left Menu
Netflix beats estimates for paid subscriber additions

Netflix Inc beat Wall Street estimates for holiday quarter paid subscriber additions on Tuesday, as its originals like "Bridgerton" and "The Queen's Gambit" helped attract more viewers sheltering at home due to fresh COVID-19 restrictions.

The company said it added 8.51 million paid subscribers during the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, beating analysts' estimates of 6.1 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

