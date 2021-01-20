PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Jan 20

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- MGM walks away from Ladbrokes owner Entain 1after failed 8 bln pounds bid https://on.ft.com/3qA4Y7h - London Capital & Finance investors entitled to payouts, court told https://on.ft.com/3bQPY0N

- Kwarteng confirms government review of UK employment law https://on.ft.com/3sAYDdP - Boss of newly merged Fiat and Peugeot warns on UK investment https://on.ft.com/39KxCMh

Overview - Casino operator MGM Resorts International said on Tuesday it does not intend to submit a revised proposal for Entain, which rejected the U.S. firm's 8 billion pound ($10.92 billion) approach earlier this month for being too low.

- A London High Court was told on Tuesday that retail investors who lost 236 million pounds in the collapse of London Capital & Finance are entitled to payouts that were refused to them by the UK financial compensation scheme. - UK business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Tuesday government had begun a post-Brexit review of UK employment law, but insisted it would not lead to a reduction in workers' rights.

- Stellantis chief Carlos Tavares has signalled that future investment in its car plant at Ellesmere Port is under threat because of Brexit and new UK rules banning petrol car sales by 2030. ($1 = 0.7328 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

