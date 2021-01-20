Left Menu
Unbxd joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to automate site search and relevance setup for Adobe customers

With this shared commitment, together we will make digital transformation easy for millions of online retailers out there.Unbxd enables brands to deliver contextually relevant product recommendations that increase customer affinity and site conversions, said Cody Crnkovich, Head of Partner Programs at Adobe.

PTI | Sanmateo | Updated: 20-01-2021 11:49 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 11:10 IST
SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unbxd Inc., a leading provider of AI-based Commerce Search and Product Discovery solutions, today announced it has joined the Adobe Exchange Partner Program as an Accelerate partner. Through this collaboration, all existing and prospective customers will be able to orchestrate relevant, personalized, and intelligent product discovery experiences.

With the surge in online shopping due to COVID-19, and with the 2020 holiday season logging a record $188.2Bn in online sales - there is tremendous pressure on online stores to offer a seamless digital commerce experience to their customers. However, due to inherent challenges such as long Proof of Concept, wait time to see enhanced conversion improvements, and the build vs. buy dilemma, not many online retailers choose product discovery as the first problem to solve and end up leaving money on the table.

Specifically, eCommerce teams, merchandisers, and marketers find it challenging to showcase relevant products on-site with legacy search solutions offering plain text-matching relevance techniques, poor ranking algorithms, and lack of merchandising capabilities. In addition, all of this is heavily developer-dependent. Unbxd plugs all these gaps with its self-serve AI-powered solution that can be set up in just five minutes.

''We are building the Future of Commerce Search in which we envision a digital experience that is AI-powered, personalized, and inherently easy-to-implement,'' says Pavan Sondur, CEO and Co-founder at Unbxd. He adds, ''our collaboration with Adobe allows us to take that vision to SIs, agency partners, and online retailers - all at once. With this shared commitment, together we will make digital transformation easy for millions of online retailers out there.'' Unbxd enables brands to deliver contextually relevant product recommendations that increase customer affinity and site conversions,'' said Cody Crnkovich, Head of Partner Programs at Adobe. ''We're excited to welcome Unbxd as an Accelerate partner in the Adobe Exchange Partner Program and look forward to helping our joint customers create more engaging shopping experiences.''About UnbxdUnbxd is an AI-driven eCommerce search platform that understands shoppers' intent and connects them to the products they are most likely to buy — across purchase journeys. Unbxd powers search for more than 1300+ eCommerce sites across 40+ countries. The Unbxd product discovery solution is custom-built to be deployed across verticals such as Fashion, Healthcare, Pharma, Autoparts, Home Decor, B2B, and Mass Merchants. For more information, please visit unbxd.com or follow them on LinkedIn.

