NSE-BSE bulk deal: Nexpact Limited buys stake in Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd.

Also, the stock gave a 3-year return of 47.49 as compared to Nifty Smallcap 100, that gave a return of -21.55. As of the last trading SessionThe Stock closed at 83.30 today.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-01-2021 11:56 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 11:25 IST
Among the top bulk deals by Foreign Institutional Investor, Nexpact Limited bought 8,56,000 shares or ~1% stake of Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd at Rs 79.93 per share.

Here's who bought and sold what in some of the key bulk deals of the day:Mumbai: Promoter of Adani Green Energy today sold an additional 2.3 % stake at 915.37 per share, bought by ACME TRADE AND INVESTMENT LTD.

Kellton Tech touched a new 52-week high today. Also, the stock gave a 3-year return of 47.49% as compared to Nifty Smallcap 100, that gave a return of -21.55%. (As of the last trading Session)The Stock closed at 83.30 today. Truly a stock that everyone has to keep an eye on!Last updated: NSE-BSE/Bulk-Block Deals/18 Jan 2021 | 09:45 (IST)About Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd: A fundamentally strong company founded in 2009 has its footprints in the USA, UK, Ireland, Singapore, Indonesia, and India has digitally transformed major startups to Fortune 500.

