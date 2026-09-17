Ireland Withdraws from Eurovision: A Stand for Gaza

In a significant move, Ireland has announced it will not participate in the 2027 Eurovision Song Contest, making it the second consecutive year of abstention, according to broadcaster RTE.

The decision comes as a protest against the ongoing loss of life and humanitarian crisis in Gaza, which RTE says makes participation unjustifiable. Ireland joins Iceland, Netherlands, Slovenia, and Spain in boycotting the event, having also abstained in 2026 due to similar reasons.

RTE stated it will neither participate in nor broadcast the Eurovision competition in 2027, underscoring its position against the current conditions in Gaza.