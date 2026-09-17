Ireland Withdraws from Eurovision: A Stand for Gaza

Ireland will forgo participation in the 2027 Eurovision Song Contest, protesting the ongoing loss of life in Gaza. RTE, the national broadcaster, emphasized that involvement is unjustifiable amid the humanitarian crisis. Alongside Iceland, Netherlands, Slovenia, and Spain, Ireland boycotted the 2026 edition for similar reasons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 17:04 IST
Ireland Withdraws from Eurovision: A Stand for Gaza
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In a significant move, Ireland has announced it will not participate in the 2027 Eurovision Song Contest, making it the second consecutive year of abstention, according to broadcaster RTE.

The decision comes as a protest against the ongoing loss of life and humanitarian crisis in Gaza, which RTE says makes participation unjustifiable. Ireland joins Iceland, Netherlands, Slovenia, and Spain in boycotting the event, having also abstained in 2026 due to similar reasons.

RTE stated it will neither participate in nor broadcast the Eurovision competition in 2027, underscoring its position against the current conditions in Gaza.

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