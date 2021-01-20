Left Menu
L&T construction arm bags orders worth up to Rs 5,000 cr in Bangladesh

These projects will also give a fillip to the cross-border electricity trade, T Madhava Das, Whole Time Director and Senior Executive Vice President Utilities, LT said.Shares of the company were trading 1.13 per cent higher at Rs 1,385.25 apiece on BSE.

Updated: 20-01-2021
L&T construction arm bags orders worth up to Rs 5,000 cr in Bangladesh
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said its construction arm has bagged orders worth up to Rs 5,000 crore in Bangladesh.

The power transmission and distribution business of Larsen & Toubro has won a slew of transmission line orders in Bangladesh, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The engineering and construction company did not provide the exact value of the contract, but as per its project classification, ''large'' orders are those valued between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.

The scope of these packages involves design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of extra high voltage transmission lines on turnkey basis, the company added. ''As Bangladesh aims to achieve universal electricity access this year, the enhancement of power transfer capacity will improve the reliability and efficiency of the country's grid and facilitate integrated development of its capital and the economic growth centres. These projects will also give a fillip to the cross-border electricity trade,'' T Madhava Das, Whole Time Director and Senior Executive Vice President (Utilities), L&T said.

Shares of the company were trading 1.13 per cent higher at Rs 1,385.25 apiece on BSE.

