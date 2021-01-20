Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese e-tycoon Jack Ma ends silence with online video

But finance experts said President Xi Jinpings government already was uneasy about Alibabas dominance in retailing and Ants potential financial risks before Mas speech.Anti-monopoly regulators warned executives of Alibaba and five other tech giants in December not to use their dominance to block new competitors from entering their markets. The central bank and other regulators have ordered Ant to overhaul its business before its market debut can go ahead.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 20-01-2021 12:28 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 12:09 IST
Chinese e-tycoon Jack Ma ends silence with online video
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr / ITU Pictures

China's highest-profile entrepreneur, e-commerce billionaire Jack Ma, appeared on Wednesday in a video posted online, ending a 2 1/2-month disappearance from public view that prompted speculation about his status and his business empire's future.

In the 50-second video, Ma congratulated teachers supported by his charitable foundation and made no mention of his absence from public view and scrutiny of his Alibaba Group and Ant Group by regulators.

The video appeared on Chinese business news and other websites.

Normally voluble and press-friendly, Ma was last seen in public after criticising financial regulators in an October 24 speech at a Shanghai conference. Days later, regulators suspended Ant's planned multibillion-dollar stock market debut.

That prompted speculation on the internet about whether Ma, China's biggest global business celebrity and a symbol of its tech boom, had been detained or might face legal trouble.

Some people suggested the ruling Communist Party was making an example of Ma to show entrepreneurs couldn't defy regulators. But finance experts said President Xi Jinping's government already was uneasy about Alibaba's dominance in retailing and Ant's potential financial risks before Ma's speech.

Anti-monopoly regulators warned executives of Alibaba and five other tech giants in December not to use their dominance to block new competitors from entering their markets. The central bank and other regulators have ordered Ant to overhaul its business before its market debut can go ahead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Harbhajan's contract with CSK ends, spinner wishes team luck

Harbhajan Singhs contract with the Indian Premier League IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings CSK has come to an end and the India spinner on Wednesday wished the IPL team all the best. Harbhajan said playing for CSK was a great experience and...

PM Modi releases financial assistance to over 6 lakh beneficiaries in UP under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday released financial assistance of around Rs 2,691 crores to 6.1 lakh beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin PMAY-G via video conferencing. Union Rural Developme...

Vistara commences daily flight service to Sharjah

Full service carrier Vistara on Wednesday commenced its daily flight service to Sharjah in the UAE from Delhi under the air bubble agreement. Sharjah is Vistaras second destination in the UAE after Dubai where it operates four times weekly ...

Trump pardons former Google self-driving car engineer Levandowski

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he had given a full pardon to a former Google engineer sentenced for stealing a trade secret on self-driving cars months before he briefly headed Uber Technologies Incs rival unit. Anthony Levan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021