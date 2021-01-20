Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dr. Leena S’ Makes Media Foray with News Express Post

New Delhi, Delhi, IndiaNewsVoirSuccessful woman entrepreneur Dr. Leena S., who is the Founder of the nationally recognized salon chain, The Nail Artistry, has announced her foray into Indian media industry News Express Post, an online news platform that will offer unbiased and facts based news reports from across the nation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 13:33 IST
Dr. Leena S’ Makes Media Foray with News Express Post
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Successful woman entrepreneur Dr. Leena S., who is the Founder of the nationally recognized salon chain, The Nail Artistry, has announced her foray into Indian media industry News Express Post, an online news platform that will offer unbiased and facts based news reports from across the nation. The unique platform aims at fighting rampant fake news and misinformation being peddled by most online websites and social media platforms.

"Fake news travels much faster than authentic news simply because it is sensational. People use social media to share fake news and spread misinformation, conspiracy theories, rumours, doctored images and videos, which the recipient shares further and such fake news takes a life of its own and goes viral. Seeing that fake news brings in visitors to a website, even reputed websites and news channels put up these fake news on their sites with a small disclaimer that no one reads or cares about. People need to wake up and that's why the News Express Post is here. Our mission is to fight fake news," says Dr. Leena S.

To be able to deliver up to its stated mission, News Express Post, is hiring seasoned journalists and editors to cover news from different sources and geographies and deliver the same in an interesting format on its website and also on various social media platforms. News Express Post is available on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube and will also be launching a channel in the coming months too.

We all have witnessed the rise and rise of Fake News in our country. A barrage of fake news and messages can be seen floating across all major social media platforms, particularly Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, TikTok and so on.

India is not an exception to the issue of fake news. The world at large is struggling with the deluge of misinformation about a variety of issues and the problem just seems to keep growing because of the dearth of responsible news organisations that talk only of facts and report news as genuine news and not sensationalise it for eyeballs.

"All through the year 2020, India has struggled with two viruses; COVID-19 and fake news. Both are equally lethal. Fake news and misinformation have created numerous hurdles for governments at all levels; central, state and local, in their fight against the pandemic. Authorities have had to issue so many clarifications to keep people away from not falling prey to rumours and fake news, which is a huge menace to society and utterly irresponsible of people to spread it and it's sad that they do it. As such, it becomes important for responsible news organisations like us to come forward and lead by example," concluded Dr. Leena S.

About Dr. Leena S and News Express PostDr. Leena S is a successful woman entrepreneur who grew up in Dubai, studied dentistry from Bengaluru, dabbled in modelling and acting before establishing her nationally recognized salon chain, The Nail Artistry. She has now forayed into the media industry with her online news platform News Express Post, which aims at fighting rampant fake news and misinformation being peddled by most online websites and social media platforms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Two criminals arrested after gunfight with police in Greater Noida

Two suspected criminals were held after a gunfight with police in Greater Noida in which one of them got injured, officials said on Wednesday.The duo was on a motorcycle when they were intercepted at a police check-post near Ek Murti Chowk ...

PM releases Rs 2,691 crore for PMAY-G beneficiaries, slams previous govts for their policies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lashed out at previous governments, saying the poor had to the bear the brunt of their wrong policies and intentions. He also said that the poor people never believed in the past that the government...

Australian woman returns serve on tennis stars unhappy in quarantine

Some of the worlds top tennis players are criticising Australias strict hotel quarantine rules ahead of the Australian Open tournament next month, but entrepreneur Belinda Long is having none of it.The Australian woman said she has being tr...

Might have been a tad negative at certain stages throughout because we were scared to lose: Clarke

Former skipper Michael Clarke feels Australia lacked the winning attitude that saw the side going down at The Gabba for the first time in 32 years in front of Ajinkya Rahane-led India on Tuesday. Without regular captain Virat Kohli, Rahane ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021