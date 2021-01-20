SCOTT Sports India Partners with Mumbai Runners to Promote Trail Running in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India(NewsVoir)SCOTT Sports India, a subsidiary of SCOTT Sports SA, a Swiss producer of premium bicycles, motorsports gear, running gear, sportswear and winter equipment, announced a strategic partnership with Mumbai based social and physical fitness platform, Mumbai Runners, with a focus on growing the Trail Running community in India.

Mumbai Runners, one of the country's largest running communities, will partner with Scott Sports India to create customised trail running events as well develop content to create awareness around trail running.

Further, members of the community will gain access to Scott Sports India's entire trail running range, including shoes, apparel and gear.

"Partnering with Mumbai Runners is truly unique as it brings together two like-minded brands to grow the sport of trail running in India. We look forward to this partnership shaping up into a fruitful association that paves way for incredible experiences for passionate runners," said Jaymin Shah, Country Manager, SCOTT Sports India.

The partnership aims to engage and educate trail enthusiasts and outdoor lovers, and will look at conducting special trail events where runners will be educated on the technical and safety aspects of running on trails. Product Experts from SCOTT Sports will be conducting these sessions and all runners will be offered the opportunity to sample the entire product range as well as purchase them at a special price through Mumbai Runners.

"A positive outcome of the global pandemic is the huge growth and interest in the practice of outdoor activities and especially trail running. City runners are looking for different as well as safer terrains. However, the safety aspect might be compromised due to lack of knowledge with respect to using the right gear. We aim to focus on bridging this gap and SCOTT Sports India brings with it the expertise as well as global experience and we are excited to grow the sport of trail running in India together," Deepak Oberoi, Mumbai Runners.

Though trail running in India is still in its infancy, it is slowly picking up in Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, Himachal, and other mountainous regions. There are quite a few trail marathons and challenges organised, with thousands participating in them. The thrill of running through beautiful terrains and views has gained the sport of trail running significant momentum. Various local fitness communities have slowly discovered this new challenge that has brought about an increase in trail running and awareness across the country.

India actively participates in the World Championships for the past few years, and the performance has been encouraging. Athletes like KierenD'souza also participate in international races alongside global champions and break newer records in India.

"At SCOTT Sports we're always innovating products for the comfort and safety of an athlete, and we've got some award winning shoes in our range. With technologies like aero foam, eRide and versatile traction, our trail shoes are designed to tackle any terrain. We also have a range of apparel and equipment keeping our focus on comfort and light weight, keeping the runner protected from all external elements, whether racing or on an adventure," Jaymin Shah, Country Manager, SCOTT Sports India.

About SCOTT Sports IndiaSCOTT Sports India, a subsidiary of Scott Sports SA, is a Swiss producer of bicycles, winter equipment, motorsports gear, running gear and sportswear. The company focuses on building a strong connection between these segments and provide a complete year around head-to-toe program for each season. Scott Sports started operations in India in 2010 and are committed to provide the best in technology and design by continuously innovating through the #NOSHORTCUTS philosophy.

Currently, SCOTT Sports India supports a number of cycling, motorsports and running athletes in the country including C S Santosh, KierenD'souza, Devender Thakur and many more. SCOTT Sports India also has a road racing team in India with Kanakia Group being the principal sponsor.

Scott Sports dates back to 1958, founded by Ed Scott, who revolutionized skiing by inventing the first aluminium ski pole. Since then, it brought a series of innovative products to the market in each of the sporting segments that were carefully added to the portfolio be it cycling, running, motorsports, winter sports and outdoor.

SCOTT Sports has a long history with cycle racing globally. The teams Mitchelton-Scott (Men) and Mitchelton-Scott (Women) participated in several races around the world, including the Tour De France. From the 2021 season onwards, the athletes of Team Sunweb's Men, Women, and Development Programs will race on SCOTT bicycles. SCOTT Sports also supports some other individual athletes like the World's best Mountain Bike athlete Nino Schurter.

Website: www.scott-sports.com/in/en Online Purchase - scott.sportnetwork.in About Jaymin Shah, Country Manager, SCOTT Sports IndiaJaymin Shah started off his career in retail at Hyper City Retail and was amongst their first 10 employees, when the company started off in India. Passionate about sports, he moved up quickly through the ranks and carved a niche for himself in the segment.

Soon he was handpicked by SCOTT Sports to head their India operations, with only three members in the team. After 10 years, today his team encompasses 30 employees with a wide 100+ dealer network spread across 70+ cities in the country.

He holds a post graduate degree in Business Administration with specialization in Marketing & Retail from Welingkar Institute of Management, Mumbai. He loves travelling and adventure and believes that sport provides confidence, energy and also helps in bonding.

Image: Mumbai Runner's team in SCOTT Running products

