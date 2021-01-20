German minister annoyed by Pfizer short-notice delivery delay

German minister annoyed by Pfizer short-notice delivery delayReuters | Updated: 20-01-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 16:57 IST
Germany's health minister on Wednesday said COVID-19 vaccine delivery delays that were announced at short notice by Pfizer and its German partner Biotech were annoying and were making Germany's vaccine campaign planning challenging.
"We can only vaccinate with that which has been delivered," Jens Spahn said. Pfizer informed the European Union that it would temporarily reduce its deliveries of a COVID-19 vaccine to member states due to construction work at its plant in the Belgian town of Puurs, the German health ministry said on Friday.
