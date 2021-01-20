UK to engage with aerospace sector over tariff issues after Brexit

UK to engage with aerospace sector over tariff issues after BrexitReuters | London | Updated: 20-01-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 17:34 IST
Britain's Northern Ireland minister said he would engage with the aerospace sector over tariff issues on raw materials.
Asked by a lawmaker about concerns from aerospace companies about an additional tariff which is being placed on goods considered to be 'at risk' for the sector which when processed are allowed tariff-free access to the European Union.
"There should not be any tariffs on internal UK trade," Northern Ireland Minister Brandon Lewis told parliament. "I will be very happy to engage with the sector directly."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Northern Ireland
- Brandon Lewis
- Britain
- European Union
ALSO READ
Northern Ireland hospitals under pressure 'like never before' -health minister
Northern Ireland-Britain supply chain at risk of collapse, hauliers warn
UK supermarkets call for "urgent intervention" to ensure supplies to Northern Ireland
Britain to do more to help Northern Ireland trade -Gove
UK supermarkets want 'urgent intervention' to ensure supplies to Northern Ireland