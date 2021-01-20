Forevermark Launches the Elegant Spring Summer 2021 Trends Report

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire IndiaMarking its seventh edition, Forevermark the diamond brand from the De Beers Group unveils its Spring Summer Trend Report for 2021. Developed at Forevermark’s Design and Innovation Centre in Milan, the key themes have been identified to inspire and shape desire for jewellery featuring natural diamonds for the Spring Summer 2021.

As the consumer landscape has undergone significant change, a desire to invest in purchases that are meaningful and have enduring value, are more important than ever. This is particularly the case when it comes to diamond jewellery, where nuanced insights underpin the creation of investment pieces which combine timeless elegance with contemporary appeal.

Spring/Summer 2021 Trends:DIAMOND RAINRain, and all that it symbolizes, is an exhilarating source of inspiration and optimism during times of challenge and change. In its embodiment as rain, we associate it with renewal, rejuvenation, and growth. When translating rain’s allure into diamond jewellery, the remarkable properties of diamonds such as their strength, natural beauty and rarity, inspires us to desire for new beginnings and clearer times. In the same way that rain refreshes, we can explore new ideas and incorporate diamond cuts such as pears, marquise and squares to replicate the stunning fluid droplet and ripple movement from rain and to transform much-loved statement pieces to treasure forever.

TWIST & SHINELife’s unexpected twists and turns can often be the catalyst for great new things. They teach us to be adaptable and agile, and to see opportunities in every outcome. This trend is about dynamism and surprise. Introduce silhouettes based on sculptural twists that thrill from every angle. A sweeping band of pavé diamonds, or a striking solitaire. Asymmetric diamond clusters, or mixed cuts that build interest, and perspective to draw the eye.

“Life can change in an instant. This is a fact that every person on the planet has felt, yet it is something which unites us on a deep and significant level. As mindsets inevitably change, a more considered approach to consumption will draw us to meaningful purchases. The trend DIAMOND RAIN showcases the strength, beauty and rarity of diamonds that inspire us to look forward, just like the ability of rain to refresh and revive. Together, these marvels of nature symbolize our hopes and dreams. As for TWIST & SHINE showcases life’s unexpected moments require us to be agile, but they can also be the catalyst for great new things. Harnessing the versatility of diamonds – in their cuts and the ways they are set – to translate this concept,” says Federica Imperiali, Head of New Product Development at Forevermark.

For further details call 1800 210210 or Visit Forevermark.comNotes to Editors: ABOUT FOREVERMARKEvery Forevermark diamond undergoes a journey of rigorous selection. Our unique inscription is an assurance that every Forevermark diamond meets the exceptional standards of beauty, rarity and is responsibly sourced.

FOREVERMARK DIAMONDS BEYOND the 4CsEvery Forevermark diamond is a natural, unique and a precious gift of nature. Forevermark goes beyond the standard 4Cs to select diamonds that are genuine and untreated. Forevermark diamonds are cut and polished by master craftsmen to reveal their ultimate beauty and natural brilliance.

FOREVERMARK DIAMONDS ARE RARELess than one per cent of the world’s natural diamonds are eligible to be inscribed as Forevermark.

FOREVERMARK DIAMONDS ARE RESPONSIBLY SOURCEDEach Forevermark diamond is responsibly sourced and embodies our principles of integrity, striving to create opportunities for women and our dedication to protection of the natural world. The inscription is an assurance of the physical integrity of our diamonds throughout their journey, as well as the conscientious integrity with which we run our business.

FOREVERMARK INSCRIPTION & GRADINGEach Forevermark diamond is inscribed with an icon and individual number as an assurance that it has met Forevermark's standards of beauty and rarity and that it is responsibly sourced. The Forevermark inscription is placed on the table facet of a Forevermark diamond. Invisible to the naked eye, the inscription is 1/5000th of a human hair and can only be seen using a special Forevermark viewer available at Authorized ForevermarkJewellers. Authorized ForevermarkJewellersare able to supply a Forevermark Diamond Grading Report to their customers providing an accurate blueprint of the qualities - cut, colour, clarity and caratage - of each Forevermark diamond. Forevermark is the diamond brand from De Beers Group and benefits from over 130 years of diamond expertise. Forevermark diamonds are carefully selected and come from sources committed to high standards; they are beautifully crafted by a select group of Diamantaires and exclusively available from select AuthorisedForevermarkJewellers.

