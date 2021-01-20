DPIIT launches regulatory compliance portal

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has launched a regulatory compliance portal that will act as a bridge between citizens, industries and the government to minimize burdensome compliances. It will also act as a first-of-its-kind central online repository of all central and state-level compliances, the department said on Wednesday.

All central ministries/departments and states/UTs would examine laws/ regulations/rules under their purview and implement an action plan to rationalize and simplify all the processes and remove burdensome compliances, decriminalise laws and repeal redundant acts, it added.

These details would be captured and tracked on the portal.

The department said industry stakeholders from trade bodies such as CII will also be able to submit compliances and proposed recommendations.

''This will be assessed by concerned government authorities and suitable action would be undertaken to minimize the regulatory compliance burden,'' it said.

DPIIT has conducted 21 training sessions from January 4 to January 14 for all ministries and states to familiarise them with the portal.

The department has been directed by the Cabinet Secretary to act as the nodal department for coordinating the exercise of minimizing regulatory compliance burden for citizens and businesses.

''A systematic exercise across Central Ministries/Departments and States/UTs is being undertaken by DPIIT to eliminate/reduce compliances which have an adverse impact on time and cost of businesses, it added.

