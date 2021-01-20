DPIIT invites applications to engage consultant for export-import policy

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 19:14 IST
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has invited applications from persons having considerable experience in the field of trade for engagement as a consultant for the export-import policy.

According to a circular of the department, the consultant will examine cases/proposals, policy issues in the light of central government rules and regulation, prepare briefs/presentations and analyse the proposals assigned by the controlling officer. The engagement as consultant shall be for a period of one year or till the services are required by the department, whichever is earlier, it said.

''The DPIIT hereby invites applications from persons having considerable experience in the field of Export-Import Policy for engagement as a Consultant for Export-Import Policy (Exim Policy),'' it added.

