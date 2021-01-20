36 injured in bus collision in UP

Left Menu
PTI | Lalitpur | Updated: 20-01-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 19:50 IST
At least 36 passengers were injured when a stationary bus was hit by another one in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place around 5.30 pm near Nehru College on a national highway. The private bus with passengers from Indore stopped near the Nehru College when another bus came from Jhansi side and hit it from the rear side, Assistant Superintendent of Police Girijesh Kumar said.

Due to the collision, the stationary bus rammed into the wall of the college. At least 36 people were injured and rushed to the hospital, the ASP said, adding that both the buses were seized.

The condition of 10 people was serious, while rest of them are stable, according to L B Gupta, the emergency medical officer of the district hospital. PTI CORR ABNHMB

