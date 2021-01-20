India is strategic market, see traction going forward: Snowflake

Tech firm Snowflake on Wednesday said India is a strategic market for the company, and it is working with customers across sectors like financial services, telecom and healthcare in the country.

''We formally launched Snowflake on Amazon Web Services in AWS Mumbai in May 2020 and that was a big milestone for us where we were able to offer Snowflake locally, which means customers, including very highly regulated industries like financial services or healthcare, or telecom or retail could now enjoy Snowflake services while data residing in India,'' Snowflake India Country Manager Vimal Venkatram said in a virtual briefing.

Within a short time, Snowflake has on boarded companies including Swiggy, Freight Tiger and Urban Company, he added.

''We see a lot of traction in the market for us going forward across various sectors. We also have a Snowflake Support Centre in Bengaluru, where we have a number of support folks, helping customers across the Asia Pacific as well as the global market from a product support standpoint,'' he said.

Venkatram said the company's solutions also help clients get access to many new business insights as they can work on different data sets, both within the organisation and externally.

US-based Snowflake's cloud data platform allows businesses to consolidate their data onto one platform.

Cloud-based services have seen massive growth during the COVID-19 pandemic as organisations globally adapted to working remotely.

''We see a big presence for Snowflake in India going forward. India is a very strategic market for Snowflake globally, we are also seeing a key trend of increased adoption in public cloud,'' he said.

Citing IDC data, Venkatram said the India public cloud services could touch USD 7.4 billion by 2024.

''We are seeing a lot of industries such as media, education, IT-ITeS, all taking advantage of digital cloud-based solutions,'' he said, adding that SMBs (small and medium businesses) are also expected to increase their spending on cloud services.

