Left Menu
Development News Edition

SBI executes inter-bank money market transactions linked to SOFR

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-01-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 20:25 IST
SBI executes inter-bank money market transactions linked to SOFR

State Bank of India on Wednesday said it has executed two inter-bank short term money market transactions with pricing linked to secured overnight financing rate (SOFR).

SOFR is an identified replacement for USD LIBOR (London Inter-Bank Offered Rate) which is expected to be phased out at the end of 2021.

The transactions were executed by the bank through its Hong Kong branch, a release said.

''The transaction demonstrates SBI's progress in aligning its systems and processes to embrace Alternate Reference Rates (ARRs).

''LIBOR transition is a significant financial event for international financial markets, and these transactions by the country's largest bank, will set the pace for smooth transition of financial markets in ARR mechanism,'' its deputy managing director (international banking group) C Venkat Nageswar said in the release.

The sunset for LIBOR has been triggered by the decision of Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK not to compel contributing banks for LIBOR calculation after December 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

CO-WIN glitches continue to affect Mumbai inoculation drive

On the third day of COVID-19inoculation drive in the city, the civic body managed toadminister vaccines to just 52 per cent of the targeted 3,300healthcare workers on Wednesday due to glitches in Co-WINsoftware application, officials said, ...

Sterling yields gains after hitting three-year highs versus dollar

A combination of heightened risk appetite in global markets and UK-specific optimism lifted the pound to its highest since 2018 against the dollar on Wednesday, but it ended the European session flat after giving up its early gains.The doll...

Dutch KLM halts long-haul flights due to new COVID-19 rule

KLM, the Dutch subsidiary of Air France KLM, will halt all its 270 weekly long-haul flights to the Netherlands from Friday after new COVID-19 rules were imposed by the Dutch government, a spokeswoman for the airline said.Among a series of n...

UP’s two ex-ministers’ prison stay turns longer as court defers hearing on their bail pleas

A special court for lawmakers here on Wednesday deferred the hearing by two days on bail pleas of two former Uttar Pradesh ministers Nasimuddin Siddiqui and Ram Achal Rajbhar, arrested in a case under stringent POCSO Act.Special Judge P K R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021