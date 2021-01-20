Left Menu
Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism, Culture on 3-day visit to Kashmir

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 20-01-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 21:19 IST
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture arrived here on Wednesday on a three-day visit to Kashmir during which it is scheduled to meet various stakeholders to have an appraisal of the issues pertaining to these sectors, an official spokesman said.

The committee, headed by Rajya Sabha member T G Venkatesh, will hold a meeting with stakeholders concerned on issues related to road, travel and hospitality sectors, he said.

They will also hold a meeting with the officials of the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways, NHAI, along with representatives of the UT administration, on the 'role of highways in nation-building' with reference to the status of national and state highways in J-K, the spokesman said.

The members of the committee will also hold a meeting with the officials of the Department of Culture and Tourism and the Archaeological Survey of India, along with representatives of the UT administration of Jammu and Kashmir, with a focus on ‘promotion and preservation of archaeological sites and artefacts in J-K', he said.

The delegation will have an on the spot assessment of the tourism facilities/amenities available at Gulmarg. They will hold a meeting with the officials of the Ministry of Tourism, along with representatives of the UT administration and the J-K Police, Institute of Hotel Management Srinagar, Indian Institute of Skiing and Mountaineering, Gulmarg, and various stakeholders of the tourism sector, the spokesman said.

The visiting committee members shall hold a meeting with the officials of ministries of Civil Aviation, Home Affairs, Railways, Tourism, Road Transport and Highways and NHAI on safety and connectivity aspects in the respective sectors, he said.

