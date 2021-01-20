Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt to get Rs 1,544 cr from IRFC IPO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 22:00 IST
Govt to get Rs 1,544 cr from IRFC IPO

The government will get Rs 1,544 crore from the initial public offering (IPO) of Indian Railway Finance Corporation.

The Rs 4,633 crore IPO of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) was subscribed 3.49 times on the final day of bidding on Wednesday.

''Bidding time for retail investors in IRFC IPO was extended beyond 5 pm to take care of the large number of applications. IRFC IPO had a total size of Rs 4,633 cr of which IRFC would get two thirds of the proceeds and the Government one third (Rs 1,544 cr),'' DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted.

The IPO of IRFC closed on Wednesday with an enthusiastic response from investors in all the categories, it said.

''Against an amount of Rs 3,244 cr to be raised (ex-anchor) bids of more than Rs 11,200 cr have been received,'' Pandey tweeted.

So far in current fiscal, the government has mopped up Rs 15,220 crore from disinvestment and share buyback.

The budgeted disinvestment mop up for current fiscal is Rs 2.10 lakh crore. Of this Rs 1.20 lakh crore is to come from minority stake sale in CPSEs and Rs 90,000 crore from stake sale in state-owned financial institutions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Gas explosion rips through Madrid building, killing 3

A powerful gas explosion tore through a residential building in central Madrid on Wednesday, killing at least three people and ripping the facade off the structure.A tower of smoke rose from the building, where repairs were being done to a ...

Pope tells Biden he prays God will guide reconciliation in U.S.

Pope Francis told U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday that he was praying that God would guide his efforts to bring reconciliation in the United States and among the nations of the world. In a message sent shortly after the second Catholi...

R-Day: Traffic diversion from Noida for heavy vehicles on Jan 22-23, 25-26

Route diversions will be in place on January 22-23 and January 25-26 for heavy goods carriers on roads leading from Noida to Delhi, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic Police said on Wednesday.The diversions will be put in place in view of full ...

On Day One, Biden to undo Trump policies on climate, virus

In his first hours as president, Joe Biden will aim to strike at the heart of President Donald Trumps policy legacy, signing a series of executive actions that will reverse his predecessors orders on immigration, climate change and handling...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021