Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bank of England's Bailey expects 'pronounced recovery' for economy

But Britain has also now vaccinated more people against COVID-19 than almost any other country, raising hopes of a recovery once the government begins to ease restrictions. Bailey's comments in a BoE online event for the public came a day after the central bank's Chief Economist Andy Haldane said he expected the economy to begin to recover "at a rate of knots" from the second quarter.

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-01-2021 00:26 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 00:20 IST
Bank of England's Bailey expects 'pronounced recovery' for economy
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday he expected Britain's economy would recover strongly as the country moves ahead with vaccinating its population against COVID-19. "I really do think that we are going to see a pronounced recovery in the economy as the vaccination programme, as it is doing now, rolls out," Bailey said.

Britain has suffered the highest death roll in Europe from COVID-19 and its economy shrank by the most among the world's industrial powerhouses during the first half of 2020. But Britain has also now vaccinated more people against COVID-19 than almost any other country, raising hopes of a recovery once the government begins to ease restrictions.

Bailey's comments in a BoE online event for the public came a day after the central bank's Chief Economist Andy Haldane said he expected the economy to begin to recover "at a rate of knots" from the second quarter. The BoE is due to publish new growth forecasts on Feb. 4 alongside a report on the feasibility of cutting interest rates below zero to boost growth, as has been done already in the euro zone and Japan.

Bailey again played down expectations that the central bank would make a swift move on this issue. "We have not taken any decision, in fact we've not actually discussed whether or not to introduce negative rates," Bailey said. International evidence to date suggested negative interest rates were only effective in specific circumstances, he added.

When rates were close to zero, and in particular when they were negative, the ability of monetary policy to influence the economy was much less clear. "We do not know, with any confidence, how that would work," Bailey said. Most economists polled by Reuters expect the BoE to leave rates steady at 0.1% until 2024.

Bailey said the impact of lockdowns on Britain's economy seemed to be diminishing, but the current one would still deliver a big blow. The share of retail sales that had moved online rose sharply in 2020 as consumers and businesses adjusted to social distancing rules, he said.

"We're expecting however, obviously, quite a pronounced effect in the first quarter because this lockdown is obviously again necessarily a severe one," Bailey said. (Editing by Alexandra Hudson and Mark Heinrich)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

UK stocks edge higher as miners, Burberry shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Gas explosion rips through Madrid building, killing 4

A powerful gas explosion tore through a residential building in central Madrid on Wednesday, killing four people and ripping the facade off the structure.A tower of smoke rose from the building, where repairs were being done to a gas boiler...

Congress presents Biden, Harris with gifts

Congressional leaders have presented President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris with a variety of gifts, including a pair of flags flown over the U.S. Capitol during the inauguration.The presentations to the officials and their re...

Biden vows to repair America's alliances, engage with world once again

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday vowed to repair Americas alliances and engage with the world once again, saying the country has been tested and its people have come out stronger.In his inaugural speech after being sworn in as the 46th P...

Pope urges U.S. reconciliation as bishops call out Biden on abortion

Pope Francis told U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday that he was praying that God would guide his efforts to bring reconciliation in the United States, while the nations bishops condemned Bidens pro-choice stand on abortion. In a message...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021