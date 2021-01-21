PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 21

Left Menu
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- German online retailer MyTheresa valued at $2.2 bln in US listing https://on.ft.com/3iuO6vQ - UK to examine post-Brexit support for music industry https://on.ft.com/3p6ER7y

- Boris Johnson says UK ready to deploy tweaked vaccines https://on.ft.com/2MbYqN7 - United Airlines promises more cost cuts as cash burn rises https://on.ft.com/3ixHOvA

Overview - German online luxury retailer MyTheresa was valued at $2.2 billion in its initial public offering in New York on Wednesday.

- UK Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden is examining post-Brexit financial support for the music industry, which is facing higher costs and new red tape when organising tours in the EU. - Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday declared Britain was ready to quickly deploy tweaked vaccines to combat new variants of coronavirus.

- United Airlines Holdings Inc said on Wednesday it aims to cut about $2 billion of annual costs through 2023 as it charts a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic that drove its fourth straight quarterly loss. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

