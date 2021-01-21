Left Menu
Development News Edition

SEBI nod to Future Group-Reliance Retail deal

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has approved the Rs 24, 713 crore deal between Kishore Biyani-led Future Group and Reliance Retail.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-01-2021 08:29 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 08:29 IST
SEBI nod to Future Group-Reliance Retail deal
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has approved the Rs 24, 713 crore deal between Kishore Biyani-led Future Group and Reliance Retail. In August 2020, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, announced that it is acquiring the retail and wholesale business and the logistics and warehousing business from the Future Group as going concerns on a slump sale basis for lumpsum aggregate consideration of Rs 24,713 crore, subject to adjustments as set out in the composite scheme of arrangement.

While giving the approval, the SEBI listed a number of conditions in accordance with the Composite Scheme of Arrangement. "Company shall ensure that the shares of the transferee entity issued in lieu of the locked-in shares of the transferor entities is subjected to lock-in for the remaining period post scheme," read the letter of approval by SEBI dated January 20.

"Company shall ensure that proceedings pending before SEBI against the entities part of the promoter/promoter group or are directors of the companies involved in the scheme, should be highlighted in the scheme document filed before National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)," it said. The regulatory body also referred to the "complaints" by Amazon regarding the deal.

"Company shall ensure that the details of the complaints made by Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC (Amazon), the submissions of Future Retail Limited and the counter submissions of Amazon and all the proceedings pending and completed related to the same in the Delhi High Court Order in CS(COMM) 493/2020, the Award of Emergency Arbitrator in the Singapore International Arbitrator Centre or any other ongoing court/ arbitration proceedings, or any orders issued therein are bought to the notice of the Shareholders of the listed entities involved in the scheme while taking shareholder approval on the scheme. Further the same shall also be brought to the notice of NCLT while filing the draft scheme for their approval," the letter said. Amazon had filed a petition before the Delhi High Court, seeking a stay on the Future-Reliance deal.

However, the Delhi High Court, on December 21, 2020, held that the statutory authorities or regulators will decide on the approval of the Future-Reliance deal as per the law and declined a plea of Future Retail Ltd to restrain Amazon from interfering in its deal with Reliance Retail on the basis of an interim order of Singapore International Arbitration Centre. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

UK stocks edge higher as miners, Burberry shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi wishes people of Meghalaya, Manipur and Tripura on their Statehood Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to the people of Meghalaya, Manipur, and Tripura on their Statehood Day. Under the North-Eastern Areas Re-organisation Act, 1971, Tripura, Manipur, and Meghalaya attained statehood on January...

US Senate confirms Biden's first Cabinet nominee Avril Haines as director national intelligence

The US Senate on Wednesday local time confirmed Avril Haines for director of national intelligence making her the first official member of President Joe Biden. According to a report by CNN, Haines confirmation as the first woman to lead the...

IFFCO is Number 1 among top 300 cooperatives of the world

The Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited IFFCO has stepped up to 65th position in overall turnover ranking from 125th position in last financial year and now is at the top spot among 300 leading cooperatives in the world, according...

dunnhumby Code Combat live with over 3000 registrations in three days

Calling the best coders, programmers and tech enthusiasts interested in competitive coding and problem solving to compete for a cash prize of more than 3 lacsGURUGRAM, India, Jan. 20, 2021 PRNewswire -- dunnhumby India, a world leader in cu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021