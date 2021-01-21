Left Menu
8K Miles Software rebrands itself as SecureKloud Technologies Limited

The new name reflects the companys leadership position and strength in the cloud transformation business with a strong focus on security through a comprehensive suite of offerings.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 13:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

New brand places strong emphasis on bringing together the Security solution with deep cloud expertise to enable acceleration of digital transformation of businessesMUMBAI and CHENNAI, India, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 8K Miles Software Services Limited, a leading global IT Business Transformation, Secure Cloud Solutions and NextGen Managed Services Provider has rebranded as SecureKloud Technologies Limited. The new name reflects the company's leadership position and strength in the cloud transformation business with a strong focus on security through a comprehensive suite of offerings.

SecureKloud Technologies will continue to remain focused on its core competencies of technology, domain expertise, innovation and a customer-centric commitment while looking to expand across geographies in Europe and Asia-Pacific and industry verticals like BFSI. On the back of the success in offering cloud computing and security solutions to clients through leading edge cloud-based transformation platforms, the company has enhanced its position in the market through equally compelling solutions in Blockchain, IDAM and Data Engineering.

Creating a brand identity with a new name, logo and website, the company aims to advance its global cloud footprint through niche offerings with a vigorous customer-centric focus. With increasing emphasis on an entrepreneurial mindset, the company envisions the delivery of cutting-edge cloud solutions and services through a scalable and cost-effective product portfolio. The core operational credo of SecureKloud Technologies would be rigour, seamless service delivery and continued focus on innovation.

''A revamped brand identity is testament to the fact that we are the same trailblazing company we were when we got into the cloud business 12 years ago. We are going to differentiate ourselves by the fact that we are a mid-sized company with the aura and energy of a startup and stability of a large company, offering the best of both worlds to our customers, employees and partners. An exciting brand launch reflects our offerings more appropriately to our customers and prospects as we retain our technology leadership position by continuing to invest in new products to enhance our market competitiveness,'' stated Suresh Venkatachari, Chairman & CEO, SecureKloud Technologies Limited. About SecureKloud:SecureKloud is a leading Global IT Business Transformation, Secure Cloud Solutions and Managed Services Provider company based in the San Francisco Bay area and a publicly traded company listed on Indian Stock Exchanges (NSE and BSE). We help companies to improve their business outcomes by accelerating digital transformation on the cloud, security and compliance, data enlightenment, empowering business agility, and accelerating the value of their IT investments.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1424067/SecureKloud_Technologies_Limited_Logo.jpg PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

