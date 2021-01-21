Hamdard Laboratories launches 12 OTC medicines

Left Menu
These products have been launched in the Indian market.With our commitment to holistic healthcare, we have launched an array of multiple products to strengthen our bodies from the inside out.

Hamdard Laboratories on Thursday said it has launched 12 Over The Counter (OTC) medicines that will help boost immunity. The new range of products contain ingredients like Aswagandhi, Kalonji, Gilo, and Jamun powder along with Zafran which are known for strengthening body immunity and overall health, Hamdard Laboratories said in a statement.

These products have been launched in the Indian market.

''With our commitment to holistic healthcare, we have launched an array of multiple products to strengthen our bodies from the inside out. We encourage everyone to prioritise their health and strengthen their immunity through holistic Unani solutions,'' Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division) Chairman Abdul Majeed said.

Hamdard will continue to launch products that will help consumers tide over hard times and keep themselves healthy, he added.

As part of its healthy India initiative, Hamdard Laboratories has also rolled out health vans with experts on board to offer free consultations along with zero cost sampling of their tried and tested immunity boosting products, the statement said.

