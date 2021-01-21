JSPL swings into black, posts Rs 2,432-cr net profit in Dec quarter

Steelmaker Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) on Thursday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,432.20 crore for the quarter ended December 2020, mainly on account of increased income. The company had recorded a net loss of Rs 257.36 crore during the same quarter a year ago, JSPL said in a BSE filing. During the quarter under review, its total income jumped to Rs 10,898.70 crore, as against Rs 7,526.28 crore in the October-December quarter of 2019-20, up about 45 per cent. JSPL's total expenses were at Rs 7,878.86 crore, compared to Rs 7,767.37 crore earlier. Part of the OP Jindal Group, JSPL has a presence in steel, power, mining and infrastructure sectors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)