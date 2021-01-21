Left Menu
Havells India shares surge over 11 pc on strong quarterly earnings

Intra-day, it was trading at a 52-week high of Rs 1,147.The consumer electrical goods maker had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 200.62 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Havells had said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.Its revenue from operations was up 39.67 per cent at Rs 3,175.20 crore during the period under review as against Rs 2,273.29 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, the company said.

Shares of Havells India Ltd on Thursday zoomed over 11 per cent after the company posted a 74.52 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 350.14 crore for the third quarter ended December.

On BSE, the scrip settled at Rs 1,132.2, up 11.02 per cent over previous close. During the trading session, it had hit 52-week high of Rs 1,147.5.

On NSE, the stock closed the counter gaining 10.89 per cent to Rs 1,131.2. Intra-day, it was trading at a 52-week high of Rs 1,147.

The consumer electrical goods maker had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 200.62 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Havells had said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Its revenue from operations was up 39.67 per cent at Rs 3,175.20 crore during the period under review as against Rs 2,273.29 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, the company said.

