Left Menu
Development News Edition

McNally Bharat Engineering bags Rs 312-cr order from CIL arm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 17:33 IST
McNally Bharat Engineering bags Rs 312-cr order from CIL arm

McNally Bharat Engineering on Thursday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 311.68 crore from Coal India's arm Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd.

The company has received the order from Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) '' for prengineered turnkey execution for design, supply, erection, commissioning and trial run with O&M...for coal evacuation system by belt conveyors and despatch through rapid loading system ,'' according to a filing to the BSE.

McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd is one of the leading engineering companies engaged in providing turnkey solutions in the areas of power, steel, coal and mining, ports among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Three kids among six injured in fire at Greater Noida house

Six members of a family, including three children, suffered burn injuries after a fire broke in their house in Greater Noida on Thursday due to leakage from an LPG cylinder, police said.All six persons were hospitalised and five of them dis...

Protests against web series 'Tandav' in Jammu

The Rastriya Bajrang Dal and some other organisations staged separate protests against web series Tandav in Jammu on Thursday, accusing its cast and crew of depicting Hindu deities in an objectionable manner and hurting religious sentiments...

Modi to interact with beneficiaries, vaccinators of COVID-19 inoculation drive in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries and vaccinators of the COVID-19 inoculation drive in Varanasi on Friday via video conferencing. The participants in the interaction will share their first hand experience of vacc...

Soccer-UEFA considering switch to single host for this year's Euros - Rummenigge

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has said UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin is weighing up whether to stage the European Championship in one country this year rather than across the continent as planned due to COVID-19 concerns.Howev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021