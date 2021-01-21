McNally Bharat Engineering bags Rs 312-cr order from CIL arm

McNally Bharat Engineering on Thursday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 311.68 crore from Coal India's arm Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd.

The company has received the order from Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) '' for prengineered turnkey execution for design, supply, erection, commissioning and trial run with O&M...for coal evacuation system by belt conveyors and despatch through rapid loading system ,'' according to a filing to the BSE.

McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd is one of the leading engineering companies engaged in providing turnkey solutions in the areas of power, steel, coal and mining, ports among others.

