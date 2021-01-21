Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eswasthalya Healthcare launches app to provide online consultation, drive awareness

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 19:44 IST
Eswasthalya Healthcare launches app to provide online consultation, drive awareness

Health startup Eswasthalya Healthcare on Thursday said it has launched an app to provide online consultation for all kinds of illnesses and increase awareness about different aspects like proper nutrition and diet.

The app - SwasthU - would act as a virtual hospital and during the current pandemic situation, there was a need for such a platform, Babu Lal, Maxillofacial Surgeon, an alumnus of AIIMS, consultant of SwasthU, said.

''From anywhere, and any time, a person can use the app. Through this app, a person can get a consultation, seek a second opinion, do follow-ups and even get health-related information,'' Lal told PTI.

He also said that the government funding will help the startup firm to take this app at the next level.

Ankit Arora, Co-founder of SwasthU and an alumnus of AIIMS, said that the vision is to make available the entire healthcare ecosystem at a single platform.

The app will also provide access to traditional healthcare facilities like ayurvedic, homoeopathy and Unani, Arora said, adding these all facilities are available through video call and conferencing.

''We often make some mistakes like- not taking medicine on time, carelessness in precautions and even irregularities in the diet. Keeping in mind such issues, this app provides medicines alarm, balance diet calculator, and vaccination alarm for a child,'' he added.

Khushbu Soni, another co-founder of the firm, said that detailed and authentic information is there for issues related to pregnancy and child vaccination.

''Going forward, we would look to connect pharmacies and insurance companies with the app so that we can provide all kinds of healthcare services at a single platform,'' Soni added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Man sentenced to life term for murdering student taking coaching for medical entrance exam in Kota

A local court on Thursday sentenced a 22-year-old man to life in jail for murdering a 17-year-old student from Uttar Pradesh who was taking coaching for medical entrance test NEET in Kota in Rajasthan in 2018.The additional district judge o...

There's going to be so much self censorship: Chaitanya Tamhane on making films in current climate

Filmmaker Chaitanya Tamhane on Thursday warned that self censorship might become the norm in the film industry, owing to the growing intolerance against films and shows dealing with topical issues.Instances of backlash and pushbacks to cont...

COVID-19 vaccination: 5,942 people receive shots on day 4 in Delhi; 24 cases of AEFI

Over 5,900 healthcare workers received the COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi on Thursday, the fourth scheduled day of the immunisation exercise in the national capital, according to data shared by officials.The number of people vaccinated on ...

US STOCKS-Wall Street hovers near record highs after Biden bounce

Wall Streets main indexes hovered near record highs on Thursday as investors counted on more pandemic relief and speedy vaccine rollouts under the Biden administration to support the economy after data showed a weakening labor market recove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021