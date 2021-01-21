Eswasthalya Healthcare launches app to provide online consultation, drive awareness

Health startup Eswasthalya Healthcare on Thursday said it has launched an app to provide online consultation for all kinds of illnesses and increase awareness about different aspects like proper nutrition and diet.

The app - SwasthU - would act as a virtual hospital and during the current pandemic situation, there was a need for such a platform, Babu Lal, Maxillofacial Surgeon, an alumnus of AIIMS, consultant of SwasthU, said.

''From anywhere, and any time, a person can use the app. Through this app, a person can get a consultation, seek a second opinion, do follow-ups and even get health-related information,'' Lal told PTI.

He also said that the government funding will help the startup firm to take this app at the next level.

Ankit Arora, Co-founder of SwasthU and an alumnus of AIIMS, said that the vision is to make available the entire healthcare ecosystem at a single platform.

The app will also provide access to traditional healthcare facilities like ayurvedic, homoeopathy and Unani, Arora said, adding these all facilities are available through video call and conferencing.

''We often make some mistakes like- not taking medicine on time, carelessness in precautions and even irregularities in the diet. Keeping in mind such issues, this app provides medicines alarm, balance diet calculator, and vaccination alarm for a child,'' he added.

Khushbu Soni, another co-founder of the firm, said that detailed and authentic information is there for issues related to pregnancy and child vaccination.

''Going forward, we would look to connect pharmacies and insurance companies with the app so that we can provide all kinds of healthcare services at a single platform,'' Soni added.

