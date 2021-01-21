US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens at near record highs on vaccine, stimulus optimism

Wall Street's main indexes opened near record highs on Thursday as investors counted on more pandemic relief and speedy vaccine roll-outs under the Biden administration to support the economy after data showed a weakening labor market recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 9.6 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 31198.01. The S&P 500 rose 5.6 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 3857.46​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 64.2 points, or 0.48%, to an all-time high of 13521.476 at the opening bell.

Also Read: Georgia Senate races that will decide fate of Biden's agenda too close to call

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)