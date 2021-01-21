Punjab & Sind Bank reports fraud of Rs 94cr in NPA account

Punjab & Sind Bank on Thursday reported a fraud of Rs 94.29 crore in an NPA account of Supertech Township Projects.

In a regulatory filing, the state-owned lender said it has reported the fraud to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

''...it is informed that an NPA Account, viz M/s Supertech Township Projects Limited with outstanding dues of Rs 94.29 crore has been declared as fraud and reported to RBI today as per regulatory requirement,'' the Delhi-headquartered bank said.

The account has been fully provided for as per the existing RBI norms, it added.

