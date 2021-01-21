Uniphore acquires Spain-based Emotion Research Lab

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 22:21 IST
Speech analytics software company Uniphore on Thursday announced the acquisition of Spain-based Emotion Research Lab for an undisclosed amount.

Emotion Research Lab is a software developer that uses AI (Artificial Intelligence) and machine learning to identify emotion and engagement levels in real-time over video-based interactions.

''When combined with Uniphore's CSA solutions, which understands, analyses, and automates voice conversations in real-time, Emotion Research Lab's extensive video-focused AI capabilities will deliver entirely new applications and experiences across the enterprise,'' a statement said.

Combining voice and video AI with automation and machine learning will open up new use cases, including customer experience, sales, marketing, HR and other critical areas of business, it added.

''Essentially, this powerful combination will drive new waves of transformation by delivering automated and intelligent conversational and collaboration resources that enhance communication and can ultimately drive better business results,'' it said.

Specific details of the deal were not disclosed. This is Uniphore's second significant technology addition to its portfolio, having announced its acquisition of RPA technology last year.

In addition to the intellectual property, Emotion Research Lab employees will join the Uniphore family and work will begin on integrating cutting edge technology to deliver first-of-a-kind voice and video AI products for the enterprise in the second half of 2021.

Further, this acquisition out of Spain expands Uniphore's global footprint and adds a European-based presence, with plans to expand in FY22 into additional European countries, the statement said.

''Today we welcome the Emotion Research Lab family to Uniphore and celebrate the addition of not only cutting-edge technology to our portfolio, but a very talented team of professionals who will add high voltage charges to the Uniphore innovation engine,'' Umesh Sachdev, CEO and Co-Founder of Uniphore, said.

This current pandemic has reshaped traditional customer service and has universally increased the use of video across a range of applications, he added.

Maria Pocovi, CEO and Co-Founder of Emotion Research Lab said, ''we are looking forward to this unique opportunity to join such an innovative company and work together alongside a world-class team to scale our technology for customer service''.

